A 94-year-old last seen near the Waiau River is missing.

It is believed Kenneth Kidd may have been fishing at the river before he disappeared.

A friend of Kenneth spotted his car by the river this morning near Lower Flat Road, Waiau, however Kidd was not able to be found nearby.

Family and friends had concerns for his welfare and the police were keen to speak with anyone who might have seen him in the last day or so.

Call police on 111 if you have any information about his whereabouts.