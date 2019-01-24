A driver who fatally ran over a man out walking his dog has today admitted a hit-and-run charge.

Timaimi Tuilawa, 56, today pleaded guilty at Christchurch District Court to failing to stop to ascertain injury after hitting and killing Steffan Pearce-Loe while he was walking his dogs on Gayhurst Rd near the Avon River in Christchurch at 2.30am on July 5 last year.

Tuilawa was charged months later after what police said were "extensive inquiries and a thorough scene examination".

She admitted the charge this afternoon through defence counsel James Rapley QC.

The court heard how Tuilawa had heard the collision but had continued driving home without stopping.

Both Pearce-Loe's family and Tuilawa's were in the courtroom today.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment, or a fine of $20,000.

Judge Tom Gilbert remanded Tuilawa for sentencing on May 9.