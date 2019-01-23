Two people are dead and another three seriously injured after a two-car crash on State Highway 4 in the North Island.

Police responded to the fatal crash on SH4 at Te Mapara at 8.10am and diversions were expected.

The New Zealand Transport Agency advised the crash was south of the SH3 junction, near Pukerimu Rd.

The road has been closed between Pukerimu Rd and Kopaki Rd, south of Te Kuiti.

SH4 TE MAPARA - ROAD CLOSED - 8:50AM

Due to a serious crash #SH4 is NOW CLOSED between Pukerimu Rd & Kopaki Rd, south of Te Kuiti. A detour is being set. Avoid this route or allow extra time: https://t.co/22GK9eICFL ^TP pic.twitter.com/Fu08kGdwzO — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) January 23, 2019



Delays were expected and motorists were advised to follow directions of emergency service staff.