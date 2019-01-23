A lucky Lotto player from Tauranga will be able to extend their summer holiday after winning $1 million with Lotto first division in Wednesday's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at AJ's Lotto in Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $10m.

Strike Four rolled over and will be $200,000 on Saturday.

Thanks to Lotto players, Coastguard has received a special lottery grant of $9.8m that will see a fleet of 26 new boats hitting Kiwi waters.

These boats will be used on the water during the 2021 America's Cup then distributed to Coastguard units all around the country to help keep Kiwis safe at sea.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.