The five unruly tourists served a deportation notice are still in the country and may not be barred from returning in the future, Immigration NZ manager Alistair Murray says.

It comes as the Herald understands another four members of the clan boarded a flight for China on Tuesday.

The travellers have made headlines around the world since a video emerged of rubbish being strewn on a Takapuna Beach reserve, a court appearance for theft, refusal to pay for food or services as well as hectoring hospitality staff.



Four people, believed to be part of the 15 or so unruly tourists, had been served the deportation liability notice (DLN) as a result of an incident at Burger King in Hamilton.

Some of the British tourists accused of bad behaviour leave their Hamilton accommodation. Photo / Christine Cornege

They were at Burger King Te Rapa causing a ruckus, according to staff.

They complained about the food, wanting replacements, and engaged in nuisance behaviour.

They returned later the same day and walked through the drive-thru.

Police were called and Immigration then issued four deportation notices to people the Herald is yet to identify.

Tina Maria Cash, 26, appeared in court the next day and pleaded guilty to two charges of theft and was also issued a DLN.

None of the five had left the country and Murray said once their right to appeal the notice had expired, 28 days after it is issued, Immigration could then serve individuals with a deportation order, Murray said.

The DLN was the first stage in the deportation process and gave the person given the notice a right to appeal.

"During this appeal period, the individual cannot be deported from the country, unless they agree to waive their appeal rights.

"Once an individual's appeal rights expire, INZ may serve the individual with a Deportation Order."

People served a DLN were not barred from re-entering New Zealand, provided they meet entry requirements, Murray said.

An exodus of the family appeared to have begun. The Herald understands four of the group boarded a flight to Hong Kong which left Auckland Airport at 3pm on Tuesday.