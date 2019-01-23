Gusty winds are playing havoc in Queenstown, with reports of multiple trees down in the area.

It comes just a day after a tree toppled onto a group of people at Shotover Jet, injuring five.

A police media spokeswoman said firefighters were responding to a call to Speargrass Flat Rd, where two large trees had reportedly come down and were blocking the road.

"They're two full trees with lots of branches,'' she said.

They were not near any power lines, she said.

5.45PM UPDATE: FURTHER ROAD CLOSURES - Glenorchy Road is closed at Bob's Cove until further notice due to fallen trees... Posted by Queenstown Lakes District Council on Tuesday, 22 January 2019

The strong winds are also affecting flights in and out of Queenstown. Two flights, from Christchurch and Auckland, have been cancelled, while others are delayed.

Queenstown Lakes District Council reported that Speargrass Flat Rd is closed between Hunter and Domain Rd, and will remain closed overnight.

"Our contractors have closed Speargrass Flat Rd between Hunter and Domain Rd for safety reasons. The road is currently blocked so residents needing to access the area may need to consider alternative arrangements for the time being. We'll keep you updated. Please be careful out there people," it said.

Strong winds are currently affecting flights in and out of Queenstown. Head to our website for flight status updates https://t.co/vJ4gxLVOa4 or contact your airline directly. — Queenstown Airport (@NZQN) January 23, 2019

Glenorchy Rd is also closed at Bob's Cove until further notice due to fallen trees and powerlines.

There is currently a strong wind watch in place for North Otago and Canterbury, with southerly gales forecast between 3pm and 8pm.

However, MetService has lifted its severe weather watch for Central Otago and Southern Lakes.

MetService said its wind observations at Queenstown Airport today have recorded gusts up to 105km/h and mean wind speeds of 80km/h.

Fire and Emergency NZ are currently dealing with a number of call-outs in the area, including a power pole fire in Frankton.

We've got some extreme wind gusts across the district at the moment so, for your safety, we're recommending that people avoid using trails during this time. Posted by Queenstown Lakes District Council on Tuesday, 22 January 2019

There are also reports of a tree down on Earnscleugh Rd, near Alexandra which will cause traffic delays.

The windy conditions are making driving dangerous at the present, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Motorists are asked to take extra care while driving and be alert to the changing conditions.

- Additional reporting ODT