Just as Auckland goes back to work it goes on holiday again.

Well just for a day, but as it's Monday - Anniversary Day - then the whole weekend

becomes a holiday.

With the weather looking fine then it's time to make some plans - there's loads of things to do, from sport, family-friendly events, music festivals including the popular St Jerome's Laneway Festival at Albert Park and the show which really defines the City of Sails, the Ports of Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta.

This year is the 179th edition of the regatta, the longest-running in New Zealand and one of the biggest in the world. The action starts at 10am on Sunday. For the best views head to Bastion Point, North Head, East Coast Bays, Tamaki Drive, Orakei Wharf and Princess Wharf.

On Saturday, the three-day SeePort festival begins at Captain Cook and Marsden wharves. It features tug-of-war competitions, helicopter flights, rescue service and Defence Force displays and carnival rides.

For sports fans, there's lots on offer. The New Zealand Bloodstock Karaka Million race day starts at Ellerslie at 3pm on Saturday.

Later that evening, the TQ Midget North Island Championship and Heritage Shield will be raced at Western Springs from 6pm. Motorbike riders can take to Pukekohe Park's track as part of its MotoTT trackday from 7.30am-4.30pm.

On Sunday the 3x3 Street Basketball Tournament starts at 9am at Victoria Park on Sunday.

And that evening the New Zealand Breakers host the Brisbane Bullets at Spark Arena.

This Sunday Auckland holds the 179th edition of the Anniversary Day Regatta. Photo / Dean Purcell

If you want to do something with the family, then check out the popular Summer at Silo Park festival, which features movies, DJs and food stands. On Friday night, award-winning Kiwi movie Whale Rider will be shown.

A Brazilian Day festival at is being held at Rocket Park, Mt Albert, from 11am on Saturday.

Just up SH1, the Rodders Beach Festival will take place from Friday-Sunday at Orewa Reserve. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will be on display, plus live entertainment, market stalls, food stalls and a drive-in movie.

Nearby, at Snowplanet, Silverdale, Waterslide Mania is in action, with slides ranging in length from 80m-16m.

If you want to party, there's no shortage of attractions. Besides the Laneway festival, the Auckland International Buskers Festival runs from Friday-Monday around the CBD and waterfront. Night shows run Friday-Sunday night at Market Square, Viaduct Harbour.

The Auckland Folk Festival is being held at Kumeu Showgrounds Friday-Sunday, while Opera in the Park to be hosted at Dingle Dell Reserve, St Heliers, from 6pm-8pm on Saturday.

Each night of the long weekend, the Auckland Harbour Bridge will be lit up 9pm-midnight.

The weather is expected to be mostly warm and sunny throughout the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the long weekend forecast was for mostly fine and dry weather, with any showers that arrived being "light and fleeting".

"There won't be super high temperatures, because of that remaining southwesterly flow, but they'll be in the mid-20s."

Similar conditions were forecast in Northland and Waikato, with a few more frequent showers and cloudy periods about Bay of Plenty and Coromandel.

"But it is still looking pretty good for the long weekend."

Those looking to get out of the city are being warned to plan ahead to avoid heavy traffic and major delays at peak times.

The NZ Transport Agency warns for those heading north from Auckland on Friday traffic will start building from 11am, peaking between 2pm and 8pm.

Saturday is also expected to be busy from 10am to 3pm, and heading back to Auckland on Sunday or Monday.

Heading back to Auckland on Monday the busiest travel times were from about 11am through until 3.30pm.

Auckland operations manager Rua Pani said SH1 was the busiest route north, but motorists should consider taking SH16 as an alternative route as far as Wellsford.

For motorists heading south or to the Coromandel, the Southern Motorway (SH1) was busiest on Friday between 11am and 7.30pm, and on Saturday morning between 8.30am and 1pm. Returning on Monday, the motorway was busiest from midday to 6pm.

"If you can plan your travel outside of these times you'll be giving yourself a much less stressful weekend and help ease congestion levels for everyone else," Pani said.