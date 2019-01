A man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Panmure, Auckland, late last night.

Emergency crews were called to Tripoli Rd, about 11pm, after reports a person had been stabbed outside a house.

"A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition," police said.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known, but authorities are now investigating.

Police have not said whether they are looking for anyone in relation to the stabbing.

"Inquiries are ongoing," a statement said.