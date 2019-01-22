Paula Bennett, the National Party's new spokesperson for drug reform, today opened up about her own experiences with cannabis.

Bennett told media she used cannabis "at a very light level", adding that she hasn't "done hard drugs at all".

"As far as marijuana, I was a girl of the 80s and grew up in Taupō and have tried it at a very light level," she said.

"It didn't agree with me, to be honest. I do like a party and I found it put me to sleep, so I was much more interested in enjoying myself."

Despite having previously taken cannabis, Bennett says she is still not sure how she will vote on the cannabis referendum at the 2020 election.

"I'm not a prude, I'm a Westie and I'm a realist.

"But before we leap to legalising marijuana I want to know, what does it mean for the illicit drug trade? "What does it mean for drug driving? How do we reach our goals of smokefree? We're then saying it's okay to have a joint but it's not okay to have a cigarette. I've got questions."

Party leader Simon Bridges said he has never tried cannabis. His preference was for "Export Gold, up in Shadows [the Auckland University bar]".