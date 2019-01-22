Three sheds have been destroyed after strong winds caused flames to sweep through a Clutha farm this afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 12.23pm to a property on Clutha Valley Rd at Pukeawa after reports of a fire in a slash field.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Brent Dunn said it was spread by "very strong winds''.

Emergency services were quickly able to contain the fire, however three farm sheds were destroyed.

Acting quickly, firefighters managed to protect the "milking platform" and all stock were moved, he said.

Early reports were the fire covered a 200m front, but it would have eventually grown larger, he said.

"We've got a lot of resources there and we're putting out the remains of the vegetation fires.

"The wind is causing a lot of problems.''

All firefighters have donned breathing apparatus as there is thick, acrid smoke still hanging about the scene.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets were called to the scene to help fight the blaze.

The fire crew from Clutha Valley were the first on the scene and were assisted by crews from Dunedin, Balclutha, Papatowai, Waiwera South, Gore, Waihola and Lawrence.