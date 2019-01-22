Five people have been injured, two critically and one seriously, after a tree fell on a group of people at Queenstown's Shotover Jet base.

A witness saw a child being loaded into a chopper and a St John spokesman said three helicopters and multiple ambulances were in attendance.

A reporter at the scene said the tree, which was below the main Shotover base, had fallen over with is roots completely ripped out.

There were park benches below the tree and it had fallen directly on at least one of them.

The area is swarming with emergency services workers.

The Otago Daily Times reporter said it was "really windy" and gusts were blowing up dust across the site.

Staff at the base were visibly stressed.

Another person at the scene has described it as "absolute chaos".

Emergency services are at the scene after a tree fell on a group of people. Photo / Supplied

The Shotover base has been completely locked-down. A group of people coming back from a boat ride have been directed past the fallen tree.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to an incident at 1pm.

Shotover Jet has issued an alert on its website saying that it is closed for the rest of the day.

A severe weather watch for northwest gales is currently in place in Central Otago and Southern Lakes.

The watch is in place from 1pm until 6am tomorrow and westerly winds may rise to severe gale in exposed places.

Metservice meteorologist Lisa Murray said observations at Queenstown Airport have shown mean wind speeds of 20km/h with gusts up to 52km/h.

Murray said there were places that could be more exposed to wind gusts that weren't under official observation.

- NZ Herald and Otago Daily Times