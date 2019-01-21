Kiwis fuelling up for the long weekend could be supporting Surf Life Saving New Zealand without realising.

BP yesterday announced the return of its Every Litre Counts campaign, where, for every litre of fuel sold at BP sites before February 17, the company will make a donation to Surf Lifesaving New Zealand (SLSNZ).

SLSNZ chief executive Paul Dalton said the campaign, which also ran last summer, was a huge success, and hearing it was being repeated was like "all my birthdays had come at once".

"Every year we have to start from scratch and get $10 million just to keep going," he said.

Advertisement

BP's contribution to their fundraising was a "critical part of our survival".

The money raised in this year's campaign will go towards 20 cash prizes of $2500, which each of the 74 Surf Lifesaving clubs around the country can enter to win by submitting a safety video.

BP New Zealand's managing director, Debi Boffa, said they were "proud of this long-standing association and the difference it has made in our local communities".

BP has partnered with SLSNZ for 51 years.

Despite the charity being around for 100 years, its funding is short-term and determined year-to-year, putting the organisation at huge risk, Dalton said.

"We live hand-to-mouth in many ways and the funds donated from an initiative like BP's Every Litre Counts are critical in helping us cover operational costs and continue to provide proactive lifeguarding and emergency rescue services across New Zealand.

"Our club members do an amazing job of educating swimmers about how to stay safe on the beach and initiatives like this with BP go a long way in preventing many incidents in the water."

Every Litre Counts first launched in 2018 to celebrate the 50-year partnership between BP and Surf Life Saving New Zealand and raised $459,050 for the charity in addition to BP's annual donation.

To be involved, New Zealanders can purchase fuel at any BP retail site between now and Sunday 17 February and BP will donate to SLSNZ.