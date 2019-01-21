The wife of a man tragically killed in a kitesurfing accident says her family's lives have been "changed forever".

Logan Gemming, a physical education teacher and a dean at Tauranga Boys' College, died at Fergusson Park in Tauranga, yesterday.

The kite was caught by a gust of wind and crashed.

Emergency services provided medical attention, but Gemming died at the scene.

Advertisement

Gemming's wife Kylie posted a heartfelt message to Facebook this morning.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write this post to inform you of the tragic death of my lovely husband Logan Gemming," she said.

"He died suddenly yesterday in a kiting accident. Our lives have changed forever. We are grateful for the support we have already received. Loges you will be missed. All our love, your three beautiful boys and their momma bear xxx," she said.

Gemming's loss would be felt widely in the community because he had "the most beautiful heart", long-time friend Wayne Gribble said.

He came from a "huge hockey" family with mum Gill recently made an Officer of the NZ Order of Merit in last year's Queen's Birthday Honours, Gribble said.

Gemming's dad John had also served as a long time Tauranga doctor, who often volunteered at local hockey matches.

Gemming himself had been a star player, who represented Tauranga and Bay of Plenty representative teams.

Gribble - a former teacher at Tauranga Boys' College - had known Gemming since he was a student at the school and member of its hockey team that was also coached by Gribble.

After graduating Gemming then returned to the school as a teacher where he also became a coach of the hockey team alongside Gribble, until the older man moved on to a new job.

"I've watched him grow into an absolutely stunning young man," Gribble said.

"He is an absolutely committed and loving husband and father to his wife and three boys."

"And both his wife Kylie and Logan are very passionate teachers."

Logan was a highly respected teacher not only by his colleagues but by the boys he taught and mentored as a dean.

"He is a teacher who has a genuine belief in young people and the place education has in their wellbeing," he said.

Gribble said it was hard for friends and family to come to grips with yesterday's tragedy because Gemming had been incredibly safety conscious and reliable.

"He's the sort of guy you would have had every trust and confidence in that every element of safety had been attended to," he said.

Logan Gemming playing in a hockey game between Tauranga Boys' College past v present. Photo / Bay of Plenty Times

"He was very experienced at managing all sorts of water-based physical education activities at Tauranga Boys' College."

Gribble said Gemming's loss would leave a hole in the hearts of many.

"If I could sum Logan up, he was a man that had the most beautiful heart," he said.

"His loss is huge for his family - in particular for his wife Kylie and his three boys - but also this loss is going to be felt far wider in the community as well."

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan said he and the school community was reeling from the news.

"It's a devastating tragedy, Logan was not only a fantastic teacher, a much-loved husband, dedicated father of his three young sons, he was the quintessential good bloke," he said.

Mangan said Gemming, 38, who was an old boy at the college, and the Year 11 Dean at the college this year, also coached the first XI hockey team at the school.

"Logan was a highly respected teacher and community leader who dedicated his life to teaching and helping young people to reach their full potential, "he said.

"Logan was an outstanding, fine young man."

His wife Kylie, who is also a teacher, was due to start teaching at the college next month, Mangan said.

"The school community is still in disbelief that this tragedy could happened, "he said.

Mangan said the tragedy was "very personal" as he had not only taught Logan at Tauranga Boys' College in 1998 but later employed him as a teacher.

He had also know Logan's parents, Dr John Gemming and Gillian Gemming, for about 30 years. Gillian was the director of hockey at the college for many years, Mangan said.