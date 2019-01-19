A 43-year-old man remains in a critical condition after he was involved in a e-scooter accident last night in Epsom.

The man was rushed to Auckland Hospital after falling off his e-scooter on Quentin Ave about 5pm, a St John Ambulance spokesperson said.

Police say no other vehicles were involved and confirmed the e-scooter was not a Lime.

E-scooters have become a national craze since Lime Scooters launched in New Zealand three months ago.

The latest accident comes only a day after a woman riding a Lime scooter was critically injured after being struck by a truck in Dunedin.

A Southern District Health Board spokeswoman told the Herald on Sunday morning the woman remained in a critical condition.

Since yesterday, 655 e-scooter ACC injury claims have been reported since Lime launched in Auckland in October last year, and elsewhere since. The cost of injuries to date is $228,364.