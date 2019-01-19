Gloomy weather is expected in Auckland and majority of the North Island throughout the morning.

A warm front heading for the Upper North Island brings cloud and sporadic showers in the morning which will be clearing in the afternoon, said MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr.

He said heavy rain warnings for the West Coast were beginning to ease, with the last pour due around 9am.

A little cooler across the South Island Sunday, but Gisborne aiming for 30°C again! https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR ^RK pic.twitter.com/Mq7ZBKLB82 — MetService (@MetService) January 19, 2019

The coastal south of the Wairarapa and Hawkes Bay have been on a heavy rain watch but those warnings will also ease off around 9am, Kerr said.

However, the sun isn't due back yet as strong winds are still expected for the central and southern parts of the country.

"The good news we don't have those extreme severe gales on the horizon."

Over the next few days a southwest flow will be settling down throughout the country, which means drier conditions in the east and showers in the west, Kerr said.

Auckland

A few showers, clearing afternoon. Westerlies.

High: 25 C

Low: 17 C

Hamilton

Morning showers, then fine. Westerlies.

High: 24 C

Low: 14 C

Tauranga

Mainly fine, chance of morning shower. Westerlies.

High: 26 C

Low: 16 C

Rotorua

Mainly fine, chance of morning shower. Westerlies.

High: 24 C

Low: 13C

Taupo

Brief period of morning rain, then fine. Westerlies.

High: 22 C

Low: 13 C

Napier

Fine, apart from morning cloud, Gusty westerlies dying out for a time this afternoon.

High: 28 C

Low: 16 C

New Plymouth

Fine, but becoming cloudy this evening. Gusty westerlies.

High: 22 C

Low: 16 C

Palmerston North

Fine, but becoming cloudy this evening. Gusty westerlies.

High: 22 C

Low: 15 C

Wellington

Fine. Northwesterlies, strong at times.

High: 22 C

Low: 17 C

Nelson

Fine. Southwesterlies, strong at times.

High: 23 C

Low: 16 C

Christchurch

Fine. Westerly winds at times.

High: 24 C

Low: 14 C

Dunedin

A fine morning. Becoming cloudy this afternoon, and chance shower this evening. Southwesterlies, strong about the coast.

High: 22 C

Low: 13 C

Queenstown

Mostly cloudy, chance shower this evening. Gusty westerlies.

High: 19 C

Low: 11 C

Invercargill

Cloudy with showers. Strong westerlies, gale gusting 100 km​/​h this morning.

High: 18 C

Low: 10 C