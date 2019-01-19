A pizza deliverer on a motorcycle has narrowly escaped death after a car somehow propelled him into a tree at the top of a cliff in Queenstown.

Queenstown resident James Allan said the Domino's pizza deliverer appeared to have been hit by the car and thrown into a tree on Fernhill Rd about half-way between its intersection with the Glenorchy road and the Heritage Hotel.

The land drops steeply to Lake Wakatipu below the road and Allan said the man was lucky to end up in a tree.

"He ended up in a tree above a 100-metre cliff," he said. "If he was 2 metres either side, I'd say he'd be dead."

The Domino's Pizza scooter ended up on the side of the road. Photo / James Allan

A Police spokesman said police and ambulance were called at 8.27pm after a man "fell down an embankment and is stuck in a tree".

He said one person, believed to be the motorcyclist, had serious injuries.

Another, believed to be someone in the car, suffered minor injuries.

The pizza deliverer ended up in a tree below the road. Photo / James Allan

St John Ambulance said they took a patient with moderate injuries to Lakes Hospital. Two ambulances attended.

Allan said it was not clear why the accident happened.

"It;'s a straight piece of road. Perhaps the scooter was stopped and the car knocked it somewhere."