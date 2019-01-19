The armed offenders squad has been called out to a firearm incident in Invercargill.

St John Ambulance said one person has been injured in the incident and has been rushed to Invercargill Hospital in a critical condition.

A Police spokeswoman said police and an ambulance were called at 3.30pm to an address in the city's northern suburb of Grasmere because of "an incident where a firearm was involved".

"The armed offenders squad is assisting police in responding," she said.

"There are still cordons in place."

Details are still being confirmed. An update is expected shortly