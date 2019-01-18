Seven people have been taken to hospital after a serious head-on car crash near Huka Falls just north of Taupō.
A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said three patients in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition have been taken by helicoper to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton.
Three others have been taken by road to Taupō Hospital in a moderate condition.
"We had four ambulances and three helicopers and a manager attend that crash," she said.
A police media spokesman said the crash happened just after 5pm at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Huka Falls Rd.
Initial reports suggested two cars had collided head-on, he said.
The southbound lane on State Highway 1 was blocked and traffic was being diverted down Huka Falls Rd.