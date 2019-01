Rotorua's Work and Income office was placed in lockdown this morning after a threat was made to staff.

A police spokeswoman said the they were called to the Pukuatua St building just after 10am and the office was placed in lockdown as a precaution.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the incident however no charges have been laid at this stage, she said.

The Work and Income office has since re-opened to the public.