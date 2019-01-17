A man has been charged with assaulting a nurse at Waikato Hospital.

Hamilton man Martin Reid made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court today facing one charge of assaulting a woman on January 9.

The Herald understands the charge relates to an incident involving a nurse in Waikato Hospital's emergency department.

The 57-year-old was remanded on bail for an extended period to allow a report to be done under the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003 as he receives treatment in the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre.

Conditions of his bail include not to contact the complainant or threaten or use violence against any person.

He will reappear in court at the end of March.