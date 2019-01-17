A group of kayakers have made it safely back to shore after "struggling" on Lake Rotorua this evening.

Police were called to a water rescue from Arnold St, Ngongotahā at 7pm after kayakers were seen 400 to 500m off the shore.

A police media spokeswoman said reports suggested one or two of the four kayakers had fallen out and were "struggling". She said they were wearing life jackets.

A motorised kayak went out to help but the spokeswoman said it appeared after some time the group had managed to get themselves back to shore.

Advertisement

Nobody was injured.