A group of kayakers have made it safely back to shore after "struggling" on Lake Rotorua this evening.

Police were called to a water rescue from Arnold St, Ngongotahā at 7pm after kayakers were seen 400 to 500m off the shore.

A police media spokeswoman said reports suggested one or two of the four kayakers had fallen out and were "struggling". She said they were wearing life jackets.

A motorised kayak went out to help but the spokeswoman said it appeared after some time the group had managed to get themselves back to shore.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nobody was injured.