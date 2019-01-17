Northland Police have recovered stolen items taken from an elderly woman last week after two women invaded her home and attacked her.

The offenders visited the 92-year-old's home near Kawakawa last Wednesday, knocking on the door and asking for fuel and help before attacking her.

During the incident, the offenders stole a number of valuable possessions from the woman's home, including jewellery and her wallet containing bank cards.

However, Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston said Northland Police are pleased to announce the items have been recovered.

Jewellery was stolen in the home invasion. Photo / NZ Police

"Police were determined to find these items and inquiries by staff resulted in all of the stolen property being successfully recovered and will be returned to the victim," he said.

"The victim, who fortunately has made a full recovery since the attack, is thrilled to soon be reunited with her possessions."

The most important item to the woman was also recovered, a calling card which was given to her by her late husband over 75 years ago.

Northland Police have arrested and charged to females in relation to the home invasion, both having appeared in the Kaikohe District Court.