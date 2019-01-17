A person is dead and at least three others have been injured in a five vehicle pile-up north of Hamilton.

Emergency services rushed to the serious crash on SH1B in Taupiri at 1.57pm.

The road is closed as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene and diversions are in place.

St John spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton said one person had serious injuries, and two more had moderate injuries.

All three were being transported by ambulances to Waikato Hospital.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and diversions are in place.