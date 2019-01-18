A Henderson couple say they are the latest victims of roof scammers doing the rounds on Auckland properties.

Henderson resident Tania Matthews and her husband say they were "duped" out of $1700 from two men "with Irish accents" who had agreed to water blast and paint their roof.

Instead, the Matthews say they left it a patchy "mess", with splatters on the chimney, side of the house and even their car.

It comes after an 82-year-old woman was allegedly scammed out of almost $9000 by fake tradesmen two weeks ago, and another elderly woman was duped out of more than $10,000 by two guys with "Irish accents" in December.

Advertisement

Matthews said on January 7 they were approached by the men who said the roof looked like it needed a new coat of paint.

They had been working on a property across the road, had a ute full of equipment, and looked and sounded "like they knew what they were doing", Matthews said.

"We also recently had people approach us off the street to do some gardening, and they did an amazing job, so I thought these men would be the same."

After inspecting the roof, one of the men, who called himself Patrick, came back with a quote of $1700 for a water blast, coat of primer and two top coats.

Matthews agreed and the men got to work.

About four hours later Matthews' husband left to pick up their granddaughter.

The men approached her and said they had finished the job, saying it took less time than expected, because it was a hot day.

"It was a really hot day, and they sounded so convincing. I could only see the carport, and I saw it was painted so thought they had finished and stupidly paid them."

As the men were packing up Matthews' husband arrived home.

"He had a look on the roof and saw they had missed entire sections, had not even water blasted, and paint was splattered everywhere. It was an absolute mess."

The men told them they'd return the next day to finish the job, and provided them with a business card.

Soon after the men left, Matthews said she and her husband started to get a funny feeling.

They also found the men had used interior, rather than exterior paint.

The next day the men never showed up. The numbers and email address did not get responses.

"At that point we knew we had been duped."

The next day Matthews checked in with her neighbour, and found she had paid the men $750 for water blasting and weeding. "But it looked like they had not done anything."

The following day Matthews was visiting a friend around the corner when she saw the men's ute parked outside a house.

Her husband confronted them, and found the elderly man living there had paid the men $1000 for roofing work, but they had returned for another $1500 to finish the job.

"My husband took their keys off them and we called the police, but the men ran away."

Police arrived and confiscated the vehicle, Matthews said.

"They told my husband it sounded like the same guys who had ripped someone off for $5000 in Mt Albert."

About half an hour later Matthews' husband, their son Nathan and another relative went to check on the elderly man, and one of the fake roofers was there.

They called police straight away, who got there in time to arrest him.

Matthews said their incident sounded familiar to what happened to the 82-year-old woman in Greenlane on January 4, when fake tradesmen allegedly scammed her out of $9000 to fix her roof but instead leaving a hole in it.

"I just feel so stupid. I am really angry at myself for falling for it, I like to think of myself as intelligent, but they duped us.

"I really feel for those other people who have lost more. I just hope they get caught and it does not happen to anybody else."

Matthews said she wanted to share her story to encourage people to be more aware.

Solar Chem Roofing sale representative Roly Swann said he had heard numerous stories about scammers and called them a "blight" on his industry.

He said he was contacted in December by the family of another elderly woman wanting advice after she was duped out of more than $10,000 by two guys with Irish accents.

He advised residents approached by strangers to always ask for identification and proof of a worker's qualifications or business and to also contact the Roofing Association of NZ if in doubt.

Senior sergeant Bridget Doell said police were investigating a complaint in Henderson relating to incomplete roof repairs which had been paid for, among other recent complaints of this nature in Auckland.

As they were still investigating police would not comment further nor speculate on the identities of those involved, Doell said.