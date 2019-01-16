A death on board cruise ship the Emerald Princess was caused after severe external corrosion caused a nitrogen cylinder to burst - and has prompted warnings worldwide standards are urgently needed for maintaining, inspecting and testing the cylinders.

A final Transport Accident Investigation Commission report into the accident on February 9, 2017, has been released this morning.

The Emerald Princess – operated by the Bermudan-registered firm Princess Cruise Lines Limited – was docked at Port Otago carrying 3115 passengers on a tour between Australia and New Zealand.

While docked, the vessel's crew members were tasked with checking the pressure of nitrogen cylinders - used to launch lifeboats in the event of an emergency.

Allan Alarde Navales and Bernabe Santos carried out the maintenance work on boat 24, filling the canisters to the required level.

Once it had been refilled, Navales instructed Santos to start the hydraulic system.

After a minute of operation, one of the cylinders exploded.

Navales, standing beside it, was killed.

A summary of the report said the cylinder - and several others - were "not fit for purpose" - and should not have been in service.

"The commission also found that there is an urgent need for consistent and proper standards to be developed at a global level for maintaining, inspecting, testing and, where necessary, replacing high-pressure cylinders associated with stored energy systems on board ships."

The commission identified a key lesson as being high-pressure cylinders should be fully investigated by a person competent to examine them before any remedial work is undertaken and the cylinders went back into service.

In the Dunedin District Court in November last year prosecutor Dale Lahood argued for a reparation figure of more than $800,000 after Princess Cruise Lines pleaded guilty to a charge of causing a maritime product to be maintained or serviced in a manner that caused unnecessary danger or risk to other people.

Lahood said Navales' family were living in poverty in the Philippines and his wages were a significant crutch for them.

He told the court the victim had a sick mother, a sibling with an intellectual disability, one with a hole in their heart and a sister now caring for two children alone.

Defence counsel Matthew Ferrier accepted the company's shortcomings and acknowledged on their behalf the anguish caused to the victim's family.

However, he disputed the reparation amount, saying aspects of his calculation were speculative.

The court heard the faulty cylinder had been inspected by the manufacturer just three weeks before the fatal incident.

While it accepted the cylinders were aged, they were considered "fit for purpose".

The manufacturer could not be prosecuted for jurisdictional reasons, the prosecutor said.