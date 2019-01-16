A woman who went missing in Kaitaia yesterday has been found and is safe.

Yesterday Police issued an appeal for any sightings of 27-year-old Hinepukohurangi Papuni, also known as Hine.

Papuni was said to have been last seen at about 12am Wednesday morning in bed at her Pukepoto Rd, Kaitaia.

When checked again at 3am she was not there and subsequent searches by family nearby failed to locate her.

Advertisement

The Northland police search and rescue squad were called to the area and began searching yesterday afternoon.

However, a post on the Northland woman's Facebook page just before 4pm yesterday said she had "been found and is safe".

"Thank you to everyone who shared the post, messaged, called, dropped in and even went out there driving the streets. We appreciate you all!" the post read.