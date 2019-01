One person has been critically injured after two cars crashed in Auckland this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the collision occurred at the intersection of Neilson St and Alfred St in Onehunga at about 2am.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place, but the car has been removed and the road is expected to be reopened very soon.

St John said in an alert one person with critical injuries and another with minor injuries had been transported to Auckland City Hospital.