Waikato retirement village residents are being warned of a scam where strangers knock on doors pretending to be from the local district health board.

Once inside, the door-knockers ask to inspect all medication stored in the resident's unit - a practice the Waikato DHB doesn't do.

Reports of the scam have so far been reported in Hamilton and Matamata retirement villages but the Retirement Villages Association fears it will spread.

The association believes the door-knockers are attempting to access pharmaceuticals which might be close to or past their use-by date.

Advertisement

Fraud education manager for the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC) Bronwyn Groot said residents should ask for proof of identity when answering the door.

"In regards to residents of retirement villages, all visitors working in professional capacity should register at the village office. Check whether they have," said Groot.

"If you hear of suspicious visitors, report them to the office and let the village's security service follow up."

Waikato DHB said if residents are approached by people claiming to be from the DHB to refuse them entry and call the police.