A property buyer on the Otago Peninsula was not dissuaded by a neighbour's warnings of rural stench and animal sex.

A 1.5ha harbour-view property in Highcliff Rd has been sold in recent weeks.

When it originally went on the market, Pieter Bloem, who lives across the road, placed a sign on the road outside his pig farm reminding interested parties what they were in for.

It reads: "Notice. This property is a farm. Farms have animals. Animals make funny sounds, smell bad, and have sex outdoors. Unless you can tolerate noise, odours and outdoor sex, don't buy a property next to a farm."

Pig farmer Pieter Bloem installed an educational sign outside his Otago Peninsula property. Photo / Christine O'Connor

This was due to problems in the past when neighbours complained about occasional foul odours from the farm.

Harcourts Dunedin sales manager Richard Stringer said he could not talk about the sale, as it had not yet been completed.

"We had multiple offers on the land. We're very pleased."

Agents made sure potential buyers were aware it was a rural area.

Mr Bloem said since he put the sign up he received "a lot of feedback".

Now the property was sold he would "probably put away" the sign.