A search is under way this morning for four people who did not return from a tramp in the Eastern Bay of Plenty overnight.

A police spokeswoman said Land Search and Rescue teams had assembled in Waioeka near Ōpōtiki.

The alarm was raised at 10.10pm after the group had not returned by dark and a search last night was unable to find them, she said.

The search has begun again this morning in a forestry area of the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

