Three people have died following serious crashes in the lower North Island this morning.

Two people, who were earlier reported to be in a critical condition, have died as a result of a crash on State Highway 2, in Papatawa.

Emergency services were called to the scene, in the Whanganui-Manawatu area, about 5.50am.

Another person suffered moderate injuries.

The crash took place between the intersections of Corby Rd and Ball Rd.

The road is closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

One person also died following a serious crash in Longbush, Carterton.

Emergency services and the Serious Crash Unit are at the scene on Millars Rd.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

