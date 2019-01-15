The woman murdered in her South Auckland home before Christmas can now be named after court-ordered suppression was lifted.

She was Xi Wang, 34.

The Flat Bush mum-of-one died on December 10 after being violently attacked in her home.

A 33-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court today charged with one count of murder.

Advertisement

He is Ephraim Beazley, her former partner and the father of her child.

At his first court appearance a suppression order was made prohibiting the publication of both his and Wang's names and "details of the charge".

Beazley appeared again today in the High Court at Auckland and the suppression order was lifted by Justice Simon Moore.



Wang was the mother of a toddler and it is understood the child was at home with her at the time of the fatal attack.

Just hours before she died Wang posted a series of photographs on Facebook showing her having dinner with her son.

In one shot, the pair appear to "cheers" each other - she with a glass of red wine and the little boy with his milk cup.

Beazley first appeared in the Manukau District Court on December 12 charged with one count of murder.

Court documents reveal Beazley lives in Rotorua and works as a farmer.

It is understood and he and Wang were in a relationship but had been separated for some time.

The night she died, police were called to Wang's home just after 10pm.

She was unconscious, with a number of serious wounds.

A source confirmed she had been stabbed many times all over her head and body.

At the time, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua said the woman was transported to Middlemore Hospital but her injuries were too severe and she died soon after. ​​

While officers were at the scene, a man contacted police claiming responsibility for the violent attack.

Va'aelua said officers located the man in Botany and he was taken to the Manukau Police Station.

That man - Beazley - was later charged with murder.

Va'aelua confirmed the accused was known to the victim and police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

The Herald spoke to a number of people in the street where the woman lived.

All were horrified to hear about the alleged murder.

Flat Bush man Vishaldeep Singh said he did not hear anything in his street until a police officer started knocking at the door late last night.

When he answered the door there were "a lot of police officers" standing in the sleepy cul-de-sac.

He said the woman lived in an upstairs flat with her young son.

"She was a very kind lady," he said.

"I'm feeling horrible … I'm feeling sad for her son especially."

Singh said after police alerted him to the incident, he saw the little boy being held by another resident.

"I'm so, so, thankful to the lady who was holding him," he said.

The boy "slowly, slowly" went to sleep in the woman's arms.

Va'aelua said police could not comment further about the alleged murder as the matter was before the courts.