Twelve people have been injured in a bus crash in Christchurch this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash between a bus and a car occurred on the corner of Birchs Rd and Trices Rd in Prebbleton just before 3.30pm.

The fire service and paramedics were at the scene.

A St John ambulance spokesman said five ambulances were in attendance.

One person was seriously injured, three people had moderate injuries and a further eight people had minor injuries, the St John spokesman said.