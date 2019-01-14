Three French nationals who went boating without life jackets on Lake Wanaka last night have been blasted as "bloody stupid'' by the Harbourmaster.

Queenstown Lakes District harbourmaster Marty Black said a member of the public called police about 8.18pm yesterday after spotting the three men, who were in an ''inflatable kayak towing a lilo'', at Beacon Point heading towards Stevensons Island.

A helicopter was dispatched but could not find the men, Black said.

Another member of the public in a private boat later found the men and brought them back to shore, where they got a "right bollocking'' from police, he said.

"It's just bloody stupid.

"Everyone thinks the lake is benign, it's calm, it's flat, it's peaceful, but in five to 10 minutes that wind can pick up and there are big waves.''

Black said the area was lucky to have police and members of the public who acted quickly to help boaties and other people out on the water.

