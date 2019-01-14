Today on Kerre McIvor Mornings: The junior doctors' strike bites as more than 3000 staff walking off the job, how much scrutiny should banks apply to our spending - and the debate over a group of rogue Irish travellers rubbing locals up the wrong way after reports of dumping rubbish at Takapuna Beach and intimidating restaurant staff.

McIvor, a journalist, author and Herald on Sunday columnist, takes over this week in Newstalk ZB's 9am-midday slot from Leighton Smith, who had reigned in the coveted time slot for 32 years before stepping down at the end of last year.

LISTEN LIVE TO KERRE MCIVOR MORNINGS FROM 9AM

McIvor has previously hosted Newstalk ZB's afternoon show with Mark Dye and last year hosted a Sunday morning show.

This year Smith starts a new weekly podcast, which will be recorded at NZME's studios.

