Several shops in Queensgate mall in Lower Hutt are closed to the public after water seeped down two storeys.

The water got in following rooftop carpark resurfacing and significant rainfall, according to a post on the Queensgate Shopping Centre Facebook page.

Farmers, Lavender, and Stewart Dawsons are closed due to "water ingress", the post said.

The three stores, as well as Smiggle, were closed by 9 o'clock this morning.

One woman at City Chic, next to Stewart Dawsons, said she'd had some leaking in her store, but did not know the extent in the other shops.

Queensgate has been approached for comment.