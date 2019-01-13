An aeroplane has crashed near the end of a rural airstrip in Taihape.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was sent to the Taihape area at 9.20am on Saturday to conduct a beacon search.

The rescue team arrived in the area and after a quick search spotted a crashed aircraft at the end of a rural airstrip.

The plane had come to a stop on the side of a bank at one end of the airstrip.

Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter landed to provide assistance to the ground team before returning to base.