An armed man is on the run after a shooting in the West Auckland suburb of Whenuapai.

A man has been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident on Brigham Creek Rd this morning.

Police are making inquiries after a man received gunshot wounds to the lower back and buttock area.

A main road has also been closed following the shooting.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to an incident at 4.27am and a man was taken to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition.

NZ Transport Agency said a section of Brigham Creek Rd is closed between the SH16 roundabout and Joseph McDonald Dr.

It advised motorists to allow extra time for an alternative route.

Police will be conducting a scene examination this morning.

Anyone with information should call Waitemata Police on 09 839 0600 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.