Police are responding to a "serious incident" in Otara tonight.

Two people spoken to by the Herald say they understand it is a homicide.

There is a strong police presence outside a property on Otara Rd, in South Auckland and the road is cordoned off.

Police at the scene in Otara. Photo / Luke Kirkness

A worker at a petrol station opposite the street said police officers could be seen.

"We can see the police lights and they've blocked off the road," the staffer said.

The residential street is located behind the nearby Manukau Institute of Technology.

In a statement police said they were responding to a "serious incident" in Otara.

"Police were called to the scene on Otara Rd about 6.50pm.

"More information will be released as it becomes available."

A worker helping police cordon the street told the Herald he had heard the incident was a homicide.

A resident on the street told a reporter the same thing.

A group nearby said they aren't sure what is happening. They arrived not long ago and police were already on the scene.

The section of road near St John the Evangelist Catholic Parish on Otara Rd has been closed off.

Police at the scene. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Eight police cars and around a dozen officers are on the scene.

An ambulance and another St John vehicle are also on the scene.

Police are not willing to comment to media at this time.