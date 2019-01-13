A house has been left partly destroyed by fire in an Auckland suburb this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a property on Heatherbank St, in Glen Innes, about 2.45pm after reports of a large blaze.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underwood said they received multiple calls to the fire.

"The house was well involved when we arrived there,'' he said.

The house and garage were badly damaged as a result.

Fire crews attend a house fire in Glen Innes today. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Underwood said no one was found inside the property.

It was understood the house was empty at the time, he said.

Fire investigators have been called to the scene to work on the circumstances and cause of the blaze.

