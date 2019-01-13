Emergency services are preparing to rescue a teenage boy who is in a serious condition after falling down a cliff at Bucklands Beach.

The boy is still stuck on the cliff and remains in a serious condition after suffering multiple injuries when he fell.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman said intensive care paramedic Chris Deacon was attending to the teenage boy.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were on the top of the cliff at Musick Point and were preparing to winch him out.

Police were called to the incident just before 3pm.

A police media spokesperson said a man had fallen off a cliff at Musick Point.

Police, St John, Fire and Emergency and the Police Eagle helicopter were all in attendance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said they were going to use a stokes basket to get the man into a position where he could be winched up by a helicopter.

The position of the tide had not made a sea rescue possible, he said.