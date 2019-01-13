A motorist is fighting for their life and another is badly hurt after a serious crash north of Auckland.

Emergency services were called to East Coast Rd, Redvale, about 2.40pm.

According to St John one person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition while another has been transported there in a serious condition.

Four St Johns vehicles attended the crash.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.