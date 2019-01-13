A firefighter has collapsed from exhaustion while battling a large scrub fire that has been raging since this morning.

An ambulance has been sent to the site near Tāneatua in the Bay of Plenty after reports a member of the fire crew collapsed just after 2pm today.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underwood said they were trying to find out if their colleague was okay, but confirmed the firefighter had collapsed from exhaustion.

He said crews had been fighting the large scrub fire since about 11.30am.

"They're still there - it's burning on three fronts,'' he said.

Forestry staff have also been called to the site.