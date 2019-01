A driver is lucky to escape with non-critical injuries after his car hit a house and tree in South Auckland.

Police were called to the crash at 12.50am on Sunday.

"A car had collided with a house and tree, the vehicle was reported to be on its roof and one person was trapped," a police spokeswoman said.

Ambulance and NZ Fire & Emergency were also called to the scene.

Advertisement

The driver suffered status three, non-critical injuries.