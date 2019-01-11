One person is dead and 10 have been hurt, one seriously, after a bus and a car collided on Gowing Dr in the Auckland suburb of Meadowbank late this morning, St John Ambulance have confirmed.

Two people were initially reported by Fire and Emergency to be trapped after the 11.30am crash.

A police spokeswoman confirmed at 12.15pm that one person had died. She was not sure if that person was in the bus or the car.

St John tweeted the 10 injured included one person who was seriously hurt and one who had moderate injuries. Eight others had minor injuries.

The seriously injured person had been taken to Auckland Hospital. The others had been taken to "various destinations", the tweet read.

The bus was understood to be operated by the Go Bus company.

A manager from Go Bus' eastern depot said he was on the way to the scene and didn't know if the condition of a the driver or how many passengers were on the bus.

He didn't know the number of the bus, but according to Auckland Transport bus no. 782

is the only bus that travels along the section of Gowing Dr where the crash occurred.

Initial reports suggested the worst injured person was in the car, the police spokeswoman said earlier.

The Gowing Dr and Cruickshank Cres intersection was closed, she said.

Fire and Emergency's northern shift manager Colin Underdown said two fire trucks from St Heliers had been sent to help, along with heavy rescue team from Papatoetoe.