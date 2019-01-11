The police Armed Offenders Squad has raided a property in the West Auckland suburb of Swanson tonight, with reports of helicopters and dog units at the scene.

Police confirmed they were conducting a "search warrant" along Christian Rd, Swanson, around 4pm today.

At 6.10pm today, police confirmed they had cleared a property along Christian Rd.

Police said the Armed Offenders Squad was in attendance as a "precaution".

One neighbouring resident said they saw people being escorted out of Christian Rd by police in handcuffs.

On trying to enter her property on Christian Rd, the Swanson resident was told by police that they would have to stay at a friend's place for the night because police did not know how long they would have the street cordoned off.

Another resident described around 10 police cars, a helicopter and dog units at the scene near the intersection of Christian Rd and O'Neills Rd.

It is understood the entire length of Christian Rd is cordoned off by police.

