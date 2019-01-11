Police in South Auckland have launched an investigation into an incident that left a 10-week-old child critically injured.

Emergency services were called to a property in Papakura earlier this week.

Police would only say that there had been an "incident'', and would not talk about the nature or circumstances of that incident.

The baby boy suffered serious injuries and is in a critical condition at Starship Children's Hospital.

The child was taken to hospital on Tuesday, but it is not known whether the incident happened on the same day.

Detective Inspector Colin Higson of Counties Manukau Police appealed to anyone who might have any useful information to the investigation to come forward.

"We are making enquiries into this incident and ask anyone with information to contact police."

Can you help? Contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.