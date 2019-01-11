The Australian teenager who made a threatening comment on an Air New Zealand plane at Auckland Airport has pleaded guilty in court.

But his lawyer says he's still in custody because Air New Zealand won't allow him back on one of their planes.

Two Air New Zealand flights were cancelled and hundreds of passengers stranded, after

Meke Fifita wrote "I got a bomb" on the plane's messaging system - as a "joke".

His lawyer, Jane Northwood, says he has pleaded guilty and is utterly remorseful, saying it was a thoughtless, stupid act.

But she says the 19-year-old, who was travelling home alone, is still sitting in a cell because airlines think he's a risk on board.