Seven people have been injured in a crash involving two cars in Pukekohe.

A child was critically injured and has been flown to Starship Hospital, while five others have serious injuries. One person has moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ have confirmed the accident happened at the intersection of Gun Club and Schlaepfer Rds.

Two fire appliances are in attendance.

St John were called to the accident at 11.25am and the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter is responding to the incident.