A body believed to be missing fisherman Myung Kang has washed up near Muriwai, west of Auckland.

The body was found by a member of the public at Woodhill Forest Beach, who notified police shortly after 8pm last night.

Korean 57-year-old Kang went missing at Bethells Beach last Saturday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said while police believe the body is that of Kang, the formal identification process had yet to be completed.

Search and Rescue teams, life guards and the Police helicopter have been involved in an extensive search to find him since his family reported him missing on Sunday evening.

"Police's thoughts and condolences are with Mr Kang's family at this very upsetting time," McNeill said.

"Police would like thank all of those people involved in the search and the members of the public who came forward with information."

The death will be referred to the Coroner.